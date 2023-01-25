ECSO asking for public's assistance

Jan. 24—The Ector County Sheriff's Office hopes the public will help them identify the occupants of a dark Chevrolet truck that may have information about a November shooting that left one man dead and another one injured.

According to the ECSO, deputies were dispatched to Pat's Place in the 7400 block of Andrews Highway around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 4 about a shooting. When they arrived, they found Aaron Ramos, 27, dead and a 25-year-old man injured.

Nicholas James Thompson, 41, was arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and released from the Ector County jail after posting $400,000 in surety bonds. He was rearrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Dec. 21 and re-released after posting a $100,000 surety bond.

During the investigation, it was determined the Chevy was traveling northbound on the service road of Andrews Highway and came to a stop at the intersection of Georgia Street and Andrews Highway Service Road.

Investigators are attempting to locate the occupants of the Chevy because they hope they have pertinent information concerning this case.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact Ector County Sheriff's Office Investigator H. Zavala at 432-335-3050, or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and Reference case number 22-E4732