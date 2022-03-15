ECSO: Cantonment man charged with alleged lewd and lascivious battery of a minor

A Cantonment man was arrested Monday for allegedly having sexual contact with a teenage girl.

Jonathan Rogan Scott, 21, of Cantonment is accused of having inappropriate contact with the girl at least twice between March 2021 and July 2021 and exchanging sexual photos over a social media app.

According to a warrant, Escambia County Sheriff's Office received the complaint that Scott was 20-years-old when he kissed and touched the girl inappropriately. The report alleges that during one of the encounters, Scott asked the victim if he could go further and continued to despite the girl telling him not to because she was uncomfortable.

After the incidents, the report said Scott solicited a nude photo from the victim and sent one of himself back to her. The report noted a text conversation in which Scott was apologetic about what happened.

Scott is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery of a victim less than 16 years of age, using a two-way communication device to commit a felony and distributing obscene material to a minor.

Scott was booked into Escambia County Jail on Monday and is being held on $250,000 bond.

