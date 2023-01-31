ECSO: Deceased man found on Blue Angel Parkway with possible gunshot wound

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office responded to Blue Angel Parkway near Lillian Highway on Tuesday morning after finding a deceased person with a possible gunshot wound.

Morgan Lewis, ECSO spokeswoman, told the News Journal the man was found outside, and further investigation is being conducted to determine the circumstances of the death.

"On arrival we located an individual, deceased, from what appears to be a gunshot wound," Lewis said.

Lewis said deputies are still investigating.

This is a developing story.

