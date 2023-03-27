ECSO deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in fatal Mission Road shooting

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a homicide suspect in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday on Mission Road.

Deputies are searching for 18-year-old Nathaniel Lee Cunningham Jr. after he allegedly shot and killed a man on the 2900 block of Mission Road.

"The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene," said Morgan Lewis, ECSO spokesperson. "Nathaniel Lee Cunningham Jr. is wanted for homicide, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon by a Florida delinquent."

Navarre homicide:'What a human piece of trash': Navarre man shot and killed next to his 4-year-old child.

Beulah master plan:Escambia County hires Beulah master planner on third attempt. Now the real work begins.

Cunningham is considered armed and dangerous by the ECSO. He is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds, according to the ECSO.

Anyone with information on Cunningham's whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia homicide suspect Nathaniel Cunningham sought by ECSO