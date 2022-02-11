ECSO deputies searching for leads in fatal shooting of 20-year-old man Thursday night

A 20-year-old man died after a shooting incident Thursday night in Pensacola.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about shots fired on Maxwell Street at about10 p.m.

Amber Southard, public information officer for the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, said when deputies arrived, they found the victim near the intersection of G and Bobe streets.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Southard said witnesses at the scene told investigators they saw three Black males flee on foot after they heard the gunshots.

There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

