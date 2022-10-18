ECSO deputies searching for suspect in Creighton Road armed robbery of bank

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently looking for a suspect in the armed robbery of a Creighton Road bank on Tuesday.

ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis told the News Journal a man robbed the Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road using a weapon.

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies are currently searching for a male who robbed Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road with a firearm Tuesday.

Lewis said deputies are currently searching for a male with a red jacket with a white bag.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story.

