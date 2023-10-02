ECSO deputies searching for suspects after finding man with gunshot wound on Blount Street

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting after deputies found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound at a home on Blount Street on Monday.

Deputies received a call of a gunshot victim, and ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis said he was able to communicate with deputies and EMS.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

"We're still investigating what led up to (the shooting), and we're still identifying suspects," Lewis told the News Journal.

Lewis said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-4330-STOP.

