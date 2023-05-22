ECSO deputies searching for suspects after Saturday's fatal Warrington drive-by shooting

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a fatal drive-by shooting that happened Saturday.

Deputies arrived on Paula Avenue after reported gunshots on the street. On arrival they found two men with gunshot wounds, according to ECSO spokesperson Sgt. Melony Peterson.

"We weren't able to get any suspect information from either of the victims or witnesses other than the fact that they were seen leaving in a newer model sedan with silver trim," Peterson told the News Journal.

'I miss my son': Mom of murdered Pensacola teen joins law firm in demanding security changes.

Teen shooting: Pensacola teen charged with mother's 2022 murder pleads no contest to manslaughter

Peterson said both victims were transported to the hospital where one died of his injuries and the other was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. If anyone has information regarding the incident, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Warrington fatal shooting leads ECSO deputies on suspect search