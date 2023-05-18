ECSO deputies seize 26 grams of meth

May 17—Ector County sheriff's deputies seized roughly 26 grams of methamphetamine during two separate arrests over the weekend.

According to ECSO reports, on Friday a deputy offered to drive San Antonio resident Armando Flores, 35, to a hotel after investigating a complaint on Tim Tam Circle. While patting him down for weapons and drugs, the deputy discovered Flores had a marijuana joint in his hand.

The deputy arrested Flores and during a subsequent search of Flores' belongings, he found a small amount of marijuana in a baggie and 11.8 grams of methamphetamine in another baggie, the report stated. In addition, he found $666 in cash and a scale.

Because the amount of methamphetamine was more than normally used by one person, the report stated Flores was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Wednesday on a surety bond of $97,500.

The next day, another deputy found 14.4 grams of methamphetamine in the pocket of Jesse Martinez, a 53-year-old San Antonio resident who had been fighting with his wife at a home in the 700 block of East Mulberry Street, according to an ECSO report.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Wednesday on a $25,000 surety bond and a parole violation charge.