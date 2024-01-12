ECSO finds body of missing 21-year-old Marvis Bedgood who went missing on Dec. 18

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies located the body of a man who had been missing since Dec. 18, 2023 and have opened a homicide investigation.

ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that a tip to the department led deputies to a clay pit in the Wedgewood area where they found the body of 21-year-old Marvis Bedgood Jr.

"We do, at this time, expect foul play to be involved, so there is a homicide investigation ongoing," Lewis said.

After Bedgood was found, a medical examiner told law enforcement that he died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lewis said there are currently no named suspects in the case.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information was released.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: ECSO find Marvis Bedgood's body after he went missing in December