ECSO: Five suspects pistol-whip elderly man, shoot dog during burglary attempt

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for five armed men who allegedly broke into an elderly man's home, demanded money and pistol-whipped him.

ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that deputies responded to the 100 block of Majors Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday to a burglary in progress.

"Right now we have five Black suspects who came onto the property armed. They broke into the smaller building at the back of the property and demanded money from the elderly victim," Lewis said. "When he said he had no money, he was pistol-whipped by them."

Nikko's Steak House incident: SRSO Major Crimes investigating after 7 treated at hospital after eating at Pace restaurant

Love triangle trial concludes: Pensacola man found guilty in love triangle murder; sentenced to life

Lewis said the five men then went to the front of the same property to a different building and attempted to break in but were unsuccessful. She said someone in the group then fired multiple shots into the building, shooting a dog.

The dog's owners transported it to a local veterinarian for treatment, and no one else was shot. The elderly man is recovering in a local hospital, according to Lewis.

The ECSO is currently investigating and trying to identify the five suspects. Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspects is urged to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia deputies seek suspects in Majors Road burglary, dog shooting