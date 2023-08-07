ECSO: Gun jam saves Pensacola man from shooting

A Pensacola man is in Escambia County Jail after he allegedly tried to shoot another man but was thwarted by a weapon malfunction.

Eddie Gilliland, 30, is charged with attempted homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to Gilliland's arrest report, the victim was walking toward his car Friday when he heard someone yelling obscenities at him and turned to see Gilliland walking in his direction.

Commissioner Bergosh's texts: Escambia's fighting for control of 60,000 texts a commissioner claims were 'stolen' by a rival

Antisemitic vandalism suspects: Pensacola police arrest 4 teens in connection to string of antisemitic vandalism

"Victim turned around to see who it was and explained Gilliland pointed the pistol at him and attempted to shoot him," the report states. "Victim explained that he heard the click of the firearm but it did not fire."

The report says after the victim drove off "in fear he was going to be killed," Gilliland allegedly tried to shoot the firearm multiple times before he fled the area. The area of the incident is redacted in the police report.

Deputies arrived on scene and found Gilliland walking from the area of the incident, and they released a K-9 to detain the 30-year-old. Deputies found a loaded handgun near the location Gilliland was detained.

"I watched the in-store video surveillance which also corroborated (victim's) statement. I observed Gilliland point a handgun at (victim) multiple times in an attempt to shoot him," the responding deputy said in the report. "I also observed him attempt to chamber a round in the gun when it misfired and attempt to shoot (victim) again."

It is unknown what prompted the attempted shooting.

Gilliland is held in Escambia County Jail on $1.05 million.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Florida man Eddie Gilliland charged with attempted homicide