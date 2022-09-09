ECSO helping search for a state prisoner who escaped from Pensacola work detail

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is currently assisting state law enforcement in finding a state prisoner who escaped a work detail Thursday.

Cory Alexander Robinson, 22, escaped from his work release facility on the 3000-block of North L Street, according to an ECSO Facebook post, and he may be in the Panama City area.

Cory Robinson

In case you missed it: Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for killing 8-month-old son in 2019

The Florida Department of Corrections has issued an escape notice stating Robinson escaped from the Pensacola Community Release Center at approximately 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Robinson was incarcerated for four counts of burglary and two counts of grand theft, according to his Department of Corrections sentence history.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: ECSO searching for escaped state prisoner Cory Robinson