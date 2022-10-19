ECSO: Homicide investigation underway after deputies discover body inside Warrington home

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office began a homicide investigation Tuesday after finding a man deceased inside a Warrington home.

Deputies were called to the Patton Drive home around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

"It appears to either be stab wounds or gunshot wounds, we just aren't quite sure yet," said ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis

Missing teen: ECSO searching for 17-year-old in Pensacola who 'may be in need of medical attention'

Gun violence roundtable: Escambia County had 25 homicides already in 2022. Sheriff calls for community action.

Lewis said deputies are waiting for the medical examiner to perform the autopsy to determine which type of wound was inflicted along with cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Warrington man's death prompts ECSO homicide investigation