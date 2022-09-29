ECSO: Homicide investigation underway after homeless man found with gunshot wound

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after finding an adult male with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.

Thursday night, deputies responded to a homeless camp off the railroad track near Fairfield Drive and found a man with a single gunshot wound, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

The victim was pronounced dead after he was transported to a local hospital.

ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis told the News Journal there are currently no suspects, and they cannot release the victim's name until they find his next of kin.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

