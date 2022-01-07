ECSO: Homicide suspect dies in hospital after hanging himself in Escambia County Jail

An Escambia County inmate who was being held on a homicide charge died in the hospital Thursday night after an apparent suicide.

Cmdr. Andrew Hobbs said the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was notified by jail officials that inmate Lukas Mackenzie Snelson, 24, was found hanging in his cell.

Hobbs said the inmate was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Charge: Cantonment man charged in homicide of woman found with dog leashes around her neck

Arrest: Pensacola man arrested in connection with Louisiana Drive homicide

Snelson was booked into Escambia County Jail on second-degree murder and vehicle grand theft charges last week after an elderly woman was found dead in her home on Candy Lane in the Cantonment area.

The victim was reportedly found seated in her recliner with two dog leashes wrapped around her neck.

Want to stay up to date on the latest news? Click here to subscribe to pnj.com.

Snelson’s address on record with the jail was listed as the same as the residence where the woman was found. Authorities have not confirmed the victim's identity or her relationship to Snelson.

Authorities arrested Snelson later that day after he was found using the victim’s SUV.

Hobbs said ECSO is conducting an open investigation of the incident. The jail is operated by Escambia County and is not directly supervised by Sheriff's Office personnel.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Inmate hung himself in Escambia County Jail