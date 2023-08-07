ECSO investigating argument that led to 5 people shooting at each other near Mobile Highway

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating Monday after a group of five people began shooting each other near Charbar Drive and Mobile Highway.

Deputies responded to the area around 2:30 p.m., according to ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis and found one of the five people involved in the incident.

"They got into some kind of altercation between a few of them in which shots were fired, we believe, from both parties," Lewis told the News Journal.

Lewis said after the shooting four of them fled in a vehicle. She also said none of the people were hit, but there was some property damage.

The ECSO says they are unaware of how many people fired shots, but Lewis said at least two firearms were involved.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia deputies investigate shooting near Charbar Drive and Mobile