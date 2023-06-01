ECSO investigating body found behind dumpster near Mobile Highway

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a death after a body was discovered behind a dumpster Thursday afternoon.

ECSO deputies found a male estimated to be between the age of 30 and 40 years old near Mobile Highway and New Warrington Road around 3 p.m.

"We are still waiting for the medical examiner," ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal. "There are no obvious signs of foul play at this time."

Escambia Schools teacher: West Florida HS teacher charged with assault pleads not guilty, asks for charge dismissal

Still wanted: ECSO: 'Armed and dangerous' man on the loose after allegedly killing a man at Days Inn

Lewis said the incident is an open and active death investigation.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: ECSO finds dead body at Mobile Highway and New Warrington Road