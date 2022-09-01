ECSO investigating bomb threat at Pensacola grocery store, suspect in custody

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat made in a Pensacola grocery store Thursday morning.

ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that deputies apprehended a suspect after a man threatened to bomb the Grocery Outlet store on Brent Lane.

"We had an individual that walked into the store, threatening the store," Lewis said. "We have that person in custody right now."

The identity of the suspect was currently unknown.

Lewis said the ECSO had heard reports that Pensacola Christian Academy went on a brief lockdown, but she told the News Journal those reports were not confirmed.

The News Journal reached out to PCA for comment, but the chief communications officer was not available.

Lewis said the grocery store was cleared and the investigation into the threat was ongoing.

