ECSO investigating death of man found with a gunshot wound to his head

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Friday shooting after authorities found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies responded to Murphy Lane Friday where they found the man lying near the roadway. ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal the man was transported to the hospital but died of his injuries.

"At this time we haven't made any arrests," Lewis said.

Authorities did not release the victim's name. The incident is currently under investigation.

