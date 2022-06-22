ECSO investigating fatal fire

Jun. 21—The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was discovered inside a burning recreational vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said they received a 911 call around 5:30 a.m. about an RV fire in the 4300 block of Flamingo and while Odessa Fire Rescue crews were extinguishing the blaze, they discovered a deceased man inside the RV.

A second man was taken to the emergency room, but his condition is unknown at this time, Griffis said.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and state fire marshals are assisting in the investigation, the sheriff said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until an autopsy has been completed, he said.