ECSO investigating fatal shooting in Century after finding man dead in street

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Century homicide after deputies found a man on the street with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

Morgan Lewis, the ECSO's spokesperson, told the News Journal that deputies received reports of a man lying on the street on the 7000 block of Century Boulevard. Deputies responded and found the unidentified man dead.

"It is an active homicide investigation," Lewis said. "At this time, we haven't named any suspects."

No jail time: Pensacola mom who threw infants at ground gets no prison time after plea deal

Lewis said deputies are investigating whether the victim was shot on Century Boulevard, or if the body was left there. No one on Century Boulevard reported hearing gunshots, Lewis also said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Century Boulevard shooting under investigation by Escambia deputies