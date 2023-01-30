ECSO investigating after fatal shooting during Bellview house party

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting after deputies found a man dead with a gunshot wound at a Bellview home Sunday.

ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that deputies responded to the 2000 block of Pin High Drive at approximately 1 a.m.

"We had one victim deceased from a gunshot wound at the house, which appeared to be a large house party going on," Lewis said. "We are still investigating, but we don't have the suspect at the time."

Lewis said the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, and EMS pronounced the victim dead after their arrival.

