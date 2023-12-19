ECSO investigating after finding man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday night shooting that investigators believe is a murder-suicide.

Deputies responded to a home on Hernandez Street around 8 p.m. where they found a man and a woman dead with gunshot wounds, ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal.

"It appears to be a murder-suicide," Lewis said. "We don't know the relationship of the two, but we're still investigating."

Lewis also said it is currently unknown which of the two fired the firearm.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County murder-suicide under investigation, ECSO says