ECSO investigating after five people shot at while in vehicle in West Pensacola

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in West Pensacola Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the 4900 block of Mobile Highway near Massachusetts Avenue just after 3 a.m. when a car occupied by five individuals was shot at by an unknown suspect.

"We made contact with juveniles who said they were being shot at," said Sgt. Melony Peterson. "They ran away from the vehicle. They left it parked on the roadway, and there were several bullet holes located on the vehicle."

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

According to Peterson, two of the five individuals were considered juveniles.

The victims reported that they could not see where the shots were coming from but could hear a vehicle leaving the scene.

There are currently no suspects and an investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: West Pensacola shooting on Mobile Highway under investigation by ECSO