ECSO investigating homicide in Molino after cyclist found shot dead

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after finding a male cyclist in Molino with fatal gunshot wounds Thursday evening.

Deputies initially responded to reports that a bicyclist had been struck by a car.

But when deputies arrived at Cedartown Road and Allen Circle at about 5:40 p.m., they found the unidentified cyclist dead with gunshot wounds, according to ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis.

Mental health grant: ECSO granted $549K so deputies can 'expedite care' in mental health-related calls

Another death investigation: Homicide investigation underway after deputies discover body inside Warrington home

"The medical examiner will hopefully do their investigation, and hopefully we can identify him," Lewis told the News Journal.

The ECSO has not released further details in the investigation.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Molino bicyclist homicide: Man found dead with gunshot wounds; case open