ECSO investigating man found shot in head at Pensacola Red Roof Inn

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting at a Pensacola Red Roof Inn.

Deputies responded to the Plantation Road hotel just off of Davis Highway around 1 a.m. and found a male victim with a single gunshot wound to the head.

"We're investigating it as a homicide," said Morgan Lewis, the ECSO's spokesperson. "We don't have a suspect at this time."

Lewis told the News Journal the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was released.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County Sheriff's Office investigating Red Roof Inn homicide