ECSO investigating stabbing

Jun. 22—The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that took place early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said a 22-year-old man told deputies he was at his friend's house when his friend stabbed him at least four times in the back and chest.

The man was taken to the hospital from his own home in the 5300 block of West Lemon Street, but is expected to survive, Griffis said.

Deputies are attempting to locate the suspect, who has three other felony warrants, Griffis said.