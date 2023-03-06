ECSO investigating triple shooting

Mar. 5—The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of three individuals early Sunday morning at an underage drinking party in West Odessa. One of the victims is in critical condition.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said deputies learned of an ambulance being summoned for a shooting victim shortly after midnight in the 12000 block of Middle Ground Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and he was taken to Medical Center Hospital where an 18-year-old boy and a girl had been already been taken by someone in a privately-owned vehicle, Griffis said.

Two of those shot are in stable condition and the third is in critical condition, Griffis said.

Griffis said it appears as though all three will survive their wounds. He did not know the age of the girl or which boy was in critical condition.

No arrests have been made yet, but two adults could face charges because it was a party where alcohol had been served, Griffis said.

The ECSO has investigated a handful of shootings since December and nearly all have involved juvenile victims.

On Dec. 19, Jeremiah Nathaniel Padilla, 19, and a 16-year-old boy were shot. Padilla did not survive and ECSO has not yet been able to identify a motive or make any arrests.

On Jan. 6, Bryan Sanchez, 17, was shot and killed during an attempted robbery. Omar Matthew Gutierrez and Thomas Terrazas, 17, have both been arrested on suspicion of capital murder and Sanchez is also facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Gutierrez remains in custody on surety bonds totaling $600,000. Terrazas also remains in the Ector County jail. His bond is $500,000.

