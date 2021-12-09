ECSO: Juvenile found dead on road in Brownsville, shell casings scattered around scene

A juvenile was found dead just after 6 a.m. Thursday with shell casings scattered around the body.

The body was found in the road near Baggett Court and North P Street in Brownsville, said Amber Southard, public information officer with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are still on the scene waiting for the medical examiner to arrive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Juvenile found dead with shell casings scattered around in Brownsville