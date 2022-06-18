ECSO looking for vandals who caused damage to ECUD pipes

Jun. 18—Odessa Crime Stoppers and the Ector County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying vandals who caused $12,000 in damages to poly water pipes that were supposed to be used in an Ector County Utilities District project.

According to authorities, ECUD employees discovered on April 15 that someone had drilled holes in random locations down the joints of 10 poly water pipes, rendering them useless.

The pipes were to be used in a Texas Commission of Environmental Quality compliance project in the 1000 block of North Tripp Avenue.

Anyone with information on the felony criminal mischief and felony theft case is encouraged to call 333-TIPS or visit 333tips.org. You'll remain anonymous.