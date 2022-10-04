ECSO: Man fatally shot after opening fire on deputies at Navy Point in West Pensacola

A Navy Point man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday morning, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons announced in a press conference.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. at a residence in the 100 block of Payne Road in Navy Point when a 36-year-old man, identified by Simmons as Colin West, was reportedly armed inside the home and had threatened his wife.

“We knock on the door and a woman comes out, and she runs from the door leaving a male inside there and she claims that male has a firearm inside,” Simmons said. “We had the house surrounded as we wait for our SWAT team.”

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons fills in a few details for an officer-involved shooting in the Navy Point area on Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, 2022.

Simmons said deputies attempted to get West to leave the home without any incident, but he refused to come out peacefully, exiting the home while firing at deputies.

“Here’s the deal: When you come outside with a gun in your hand and start shooting at us, you get what you get,” Simmons said. “And that’s death.”

The sheriff said no officers were injured as dozens of shots were fired between deputies and West. Simmons said he does not know if West’s wife was injured.

Simmons also noted that West currently was on four years’ probation after serving six months in jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and kidnapping and false imprisonment.

“This is not the way we wanted to end,” he said. “We gave him plenty of opportunities, and he chose not to take those opportunities.”

Simmons said since this was an officer-involved shooting, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting. He also said eight deputies are on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

“Anytime they are involved in a use of force that results in injury or death, we conduct the investigation,” FDLE Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams told the News Journal.

Williams said the case will be given to the State Attorney’s Office once the investigation is completed.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County man killed in officer-involved shooting in Navy Point