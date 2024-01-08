ECSO: Man fatally shot at Sabal Palm Mobile Home Park in Bellview

Investigators for the Escambia County Sheriff's Office are looking for suspects after discovering a shooting victim in a Bellview mobile home park Sunday evening.

ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that deputies responded to the Sabal Palm Mobile Home Park off Patricia Drive where they found a male with gunshot wounds.

"He was transported to a local hospital where he (died) from his injuries," Lewis said.

There are no suspects identified, but Lewis says the investigation remains ongoing.

