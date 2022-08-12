ECSO: Man shot and killed at Oakwood Terrace apartments

A man was fatally shot Thursday evening in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

ECSO deputies responded to the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex at about 6 p.m. and found the victim, according to ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

In case you missed it: Contractor Matt Banks' Escambia County license revoked for failure to pay restitution

"(ECSO) is still investigating, and I don't believe anyone is in custody at this time," Lewis told the News Journal.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County Oakwood Terrace shooting death under investigation