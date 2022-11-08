ECSO: Man wanted for questioning in Pensacola homicide in October

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 61-year-old man in reference to an October homicide.

Cornelius Dudley Williams is wanted by the ECSO for questioning regarding a homicide that occurred on Y and W streets on Oct. 16, 2022.

Anyone with information regarding Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

