ECSO: Man and woman found Tuesday morning shot to death in vehicle in Escambia County

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office launched a death investigation Tuesday morning after a man and woman with gunshot wounds were found deceased inside a vehicle.

Authorities had yet to identify either victim as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

ECSO spokeswoman Amber Southard told the News Journal that deputies were dispatched about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Waycross and Stonewall avenues.

ECSO: Two suspects in custody, two more suspects remain at large related to Sunday murder

Once on scene, deputies “found a man and woman deceased from gunshots wounds inside a vehicle,” Southard explained.

Southard would not comment on the relationship between the two victims, citing the shooting investigation’s “open” status.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-7867.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia man and woman found Tuesday shot to death in vehicle: ECSO