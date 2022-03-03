ECSO: Milton man charged in domestic dispute involving firearm

A Milton man was arrested after he was accused of repeatedly striking, strangling and pointing a firearm arm at a victim during a domestic dispute in Pensacola.

According to a warrant, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy responded to an armed disturbance at the corner of Pace Boulevard and West Gonzalez Street around 4:45 p.m. Feb. 25. The deputy found the victim upset and bleeding from his forehead after an alleged altercation with John Wesley Wood, 27.

The report said the victim was driving his vehicle east on Fairfield Drive when he missed a turn, and Wood subsequently backhanded him in the face. The driver pulled the vehicle into the Circle K gas station parking lot where the alternation continued.

The two men spit at each other, and the victim told Wood to get out of the vehicle but Wood refused. The victim claims that when he went to exit the vehicle, Wood grabbed his shirt and pulled some of his hair out while pulling the victim back in. Wood then allegedly struck the victim in the face causing him to bleed.

The report said the victim then drove further down the road, and Wood continued to threaten to harm him. The victim then pulled over again at the intersection of Pace Boulevard and West Gonzalez Street, where the men got out of the vehicle and Wood allegedly choked the victim.

Wood then took off on foot with a bookbag that had a firearm in it that the victim claims Wood pointed at him, the report said.

Wood was arrested the day after the incident. He is charged with domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated assault, battery and criminal mischief. Wood was later released on $2,250 bond.

