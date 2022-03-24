ECSO narcotics unit seize $500,000 in meth and fentanyl in Ensley drug bust

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office made a major drug bust earlier this month that resulted in the seizure of a deadly amount of fentanyl and 20 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of around $500,000.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons told the News Journal that the local area experiences an opioid-related overdose on an almost daily basis.

“And many of those are fentanyl-related, because fentanyl can be added to other drugs, and people don’t really know what they’re getting,” Simmons said. “I would say that it is impossible to tell the exact impact of the seizure or the number of lives saved.”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office made a major drug bust earlier this month that resulted in the seizure of a deadly amount of fentanyl and 20 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of around $500,000.

On March 4, ECSO deputies executed a search warrant on a residence in the 7700 block of Debora Court.

In total, deputies seized a half kilogram of cocaine, under 20 grams of marijuana, a gun that had been reported stolen, approximately $6,900 in cash, the 20 pounds of methamphetamine and 37 grams of fentanyl.

“To put that in perspective, just a couple of milligrams of fentanyl are considered fatal,” Simmons said.

Simmons said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists fentanyl as being about 50 times stronger than heroin and 200 times stronger than morphine.

The search warrant resulted in one arrest.

Jaquan Charmine Xavier Smith, 26, of Pensacola, has so far been charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest without violence, driving with a suspended license and violation of probation.

However, authorities say that more charges are pending and will be added to Smith’s court records at the completion of the ECSO’s full investigation into the drugs that were allegedly found in Smith’s possession.

"Our Narcotics Unit worked pretty hard, and these results are indicative of that effort and commitment to the citizens of Escambia County," Simmons said.

Smith was booked into the Escambia County Jail on March 4 with bond, and county records indicated that he remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

