ECSO: One person killed, one detained in shooting at Pensacola Home Depot

One person was killed and two others shot in a shooting Friday afternoon at the Home Depot on Davis Highway in Pensacola, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting at about 1:22 p.m. was initially reported as an active shooter, and upon arrival deputies found a deceased woman who appeared to be a contract employee of the Home Depot, ECSO Chief Deputy Andrew Hobbs confirmed.

One other contracted employee was grazed in the hand and a third employee grazed in the back, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons later confirmed.

"We do believe the victim was targeted," Simmons said. "The other two were a consequence of the tragic incident."

Keith Eric Agee, 20, of Bay Minette, Alabama, has been arrested and is currently being questioned.

Law enforcement from across Pensacola and Escambia County have responded to a "shots fired" call inside the Home Depot on Davis Highway on Friday afternoon.

Witnesses at the store said the third party company, Regis, was hired to do inventory at the store.

Sgt. Melony Peterson said the information about the suspect was broadcast on the radio, and soon after Agee called the Pensacola Police Department from the Mellow Mushroom on Langley Avenue to turn himself in. He was taken into custody without incident.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are being investigated, and ECSO did not have information as to whether Agee was also an employee of Regis.

The affected area will be cordoned off while law enforcement remains on the scene. Motorists are urged to avoid traveling along Davis Highway and Brent Lane near the Home Depot.

