ECSO: One suspect in custody after fatally shooting woman at Pensacola's Mugs & Jugs bar
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting after deputies discovered a deceased female early Wednesday morning at the Pensacola Bar Mugs & Jugs.
ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that deputies discovered the deceased female with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to the bar after midnight.
"There is a suspect in custody, but no official arrest has been made," Lewis said.
Mugs & Jugs stabbing: ECSO rules self-defense after man gets stabbed for causing altercation at Pensacola bar
The incident remains under investigation.
Lewis also told the News Journal the shooting does not seem connected to a stabbing on Sunday at the same bar. The ECSO ruled the stabbing self-defense.
This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Mugs & Jugs Pensacola bar fatal shooting under investigation