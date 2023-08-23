ECSO: One suspect in custody after fatally shooting woman at Pensacola's Mugs & Jugs bar

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting after deputies discovered a deceased female early Wednesday morning at the Pensacola Bar Mugs & Jugs.

ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that deputies discovered the deceased female with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to the bar after midnight.

"There is a suspect in custody, but no official arrest has been made," Lewis said.

Mugs & Jugs stabbing: ECSO rules self-defense after man gets stabbed for causing altercation at Pensacola bar

The incident remains under investigation.

Lewis also told the News Journal the shooting does not seem connected to a stabbing on Sunday at the same bar. The ECSO ruled the stabbing self-defense.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Mugs & Jugs Pensacola bar fatal shooting under investigation