ECSO: Parents urged to talk with children about strangers after suspicious incidents reported

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons is urging parents to talk with their children about strangers after receiving separate reports of suspicious activity involving minors over the past few days.

The incidents still under investigation were nothing alike and occurred on opposite ends of town.

“We have investigators out in force this morning and last night,” Simmons said.

One report deputies received was of a suspicious vehicle following a juvenile home after school in the area of Flagler Drive and Richard Road. The other incident involved an unknown male who approached a young child playing in their front yard in the 10800 block of Lillian Highway.

Simmons said no additional details were available, but these reports should serve as a reminder for the community to be vigilant.

“Because of what happened last May, we want parents to be reminded to talk with their children about strangers,” Simmons said.

Amber Bonal holds a photo of her 11-year-old daughter Alyssa Bonal outside their home in Pensacola on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Amber explains that Alyssa’s quick thinking and action thwarted yesterday's kidnapping attempt.

Knowing what to do in such an event is what allowed 11-year-old Alyssa Bonal to thwart her would-be abductor last year when a Pensacola man attempted to kidnap Bonal as she waited alone at her bus stop one morning.

The frightening incident caught on video surveillance showed a man, allegedly 31-year-old Jared Paul Stanga, exit his vehicle and run directly at Bonal who was grabbed at knifepoint. Bonal fought her attacker as he attempted to pull her toward his vehicle and managed to get away when he tripped.

According to court records, Stanga is set to begin a jury trial next month.

Simmons wants children to feel empowered.

“Be aware of your surroundings and if something is suspicious, report it to the nearest adult,” Simmons said. “If someone tries to grab you, fight like hell and never give up.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement recommends parents teach their children the following:

That they can say no or refuse the request of adults or other children who ask them to do something that is wrong or makes them feel uncomfortable.

That they should scream, fight and run away if a person is attempting to pull them into a car, house or other location.

Their name, address and telephone number (including area code).

That they should not provide their name, address, telephone number or name of their school to a person they don't know.

How to dial 911 and describe an emergency situation.

The route you expect them to take to and from school.

That you have to know where they are at all times.

That they must ask you if they are allowed to go outside or another location.

That they must call you if their plans change.

