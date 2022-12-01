ECSO: Pensacola man offered girl who missed bus a ride, but sexually assaulted her instead

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 59-year-old Pensacola man Wednesday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a girl who missed the school bus.

Sandor Ronald Bozsar was charged with sexual battery of a person between the ages of 12 and 18 after he told a girl who missed the bus he would drive her to school on Nov. 11, then allegedly forced her into his bedroom to have sex with him.

The child missed the school bus because she went home to change clothes after someone warned her she would get "dress coded" at school. After changing, she began walking to her uncle's house to ask for a ride to school. Along the way she passed Bozsar's residence where he allegedly told her he could take her to school.

"(Victim) stated she walked onto the man's porch and he pushed her inside the trailer," the arrest report states. "(She) stated that once she was inside the trailer, the man, who told her his name was 'Sand Man,' asker her is she wanted a shot of liquor."

The report states she drank the shot and was offered a cookie with marijuana, but she told authorities she did not eat it.

The girl told authorities that after Bozsar told her about problems he was having with his wife, he leaned over to her and said, "Let's see what you got." He then forced her to go into his room where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, the report said.

Deputies provided the victim with a photo lineup where she positively identified Bozsar on Nov. 14.

Bozsar is held in Escambia County Jail on $100,000 bond.

