ECSO: Pensacola woman broke through window and attacked woman inside home

A Pensacola woman wearing a ski mask allegedly broke into another woman’s home by breaking a window and crawling over the glass before attacking the resident of the home.

Suganthi Manickam, 52, was arrested Sunday and charged with battery on a person over the age of 65 and home-invasion robbery and booked into the Escambia County Jail with a $105,000 bond.

County records indicated that she remained in custody as of Monday.

According to an arrest report, a woman told Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies that she had been sitting in her living room watching television on Saturday when suddenly “the front window of her residence was busted out,” the report stated.

She looked up and saw that a woman, later identified as Manickam, was climbing through the broken window and into her home.

The woman grabbed her phone, dialed 911 and attempted to run outside while Manickam clambered all the way through the window.

Once fully inside the house, Manickam chased the woman and eventually caught her. Manickam threw the woman to the ground and attempted to punch her, the report stated.

“(The woman) said she was able to keep Manickam from punching her by holding onto a green necklace that was around Manickam’s neck,” the report stated.

As they continued to fight, the woman managed to pull the ski mask off her attacker “revealing her full face,” and the woman recognized Manickam.

The redacted report did not provide specific information about how the women knew each other. But it did state that the woman later told law enforcement that “she and Manickam have been having problems since March of 2021, and they have been continuously getting worse in nature.”

After the women fought for a little while, Manickam grabbed the victim's cellphone and fled the scene.

ECSO deputies and K-9 deputies were able to track Manickam and found her a short time later with a “large bloody laceration to her right lower leg,” the report stated.

