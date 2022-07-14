ECSO releases surveillance video of Pensacola home invasion, seeking three suspects

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office released surveillance of a July 7 home invasion showing four men invading and attacking a resident on Pinestead Road.

According to an ECSO Facebook post release, three males approached the front door of the home, and when the victim unlocked the door, two of the three men pushed him into the house and attacked him. The third male then pulled a handgun from his pants and waited outside.

"During this home invasion, the victim's pistol fell to the ground and was picked up by one of the invaders," the release notes. "The victim ran to the back room of the house where he had another firearm and began firing at his intruders."

The three intruders "ran frantically from the home to their vehicle where the fourth suspect was waiting and drove off, hitting a mailbox."

The release noted that suspect Da'Torrance Hackworth was arrested in connection with the home invasion for use or display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm and robbery or home invasion with a firearm.

Two other suspects were identified as Antonio Dewayne Dean Jr., wanted for multiple firearms offenses and robbery, and Joseph Roman Sanders who is wanted for home invasion with a firearm.

ECSO deputies have yet to identify the fourth suspect in the video.

Sheriff Chip Simmons released a Facebook video Friday about the home invasion where he noted the homeowner would "absolutely not" be charged because "the homeowner's protecting himself, and in Florida, in Escambia County, you can protect yourself."

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

