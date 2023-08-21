ECSO rules self-defense after man gets stabbed for causing altercation at Pensacola bar

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office ruled a Sunday bar stabbing as self-defense after the victim refused to press charges.

ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that deputies responded to Mugs & Jugs on Davis Highway around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning after a reported stabbing.

"A person had a minor stab wound to the thigh and left forearm and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Lewis said.

During the investigation, law enforcement discovered that two individuals engaged in an altercation, but the sheriff's office says the person who was stabbed caused the incident that led to the stabbing.

Lewis also said the victim refused to press charges during the investigation.

