ECSO searching for Florida prisoner who escaped release facility on L Street in Pensacola

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Florida Department of Corrections inmate who escaped on L Street Wednesday.

The ECSO said in a release Thursday that 32-year-old Korey Robert Culver escaped from a release facility on North L Street and is now wanted for battery on a law enforcement officer and escaping.

Korey Robert Culver, a Florida prisoner, escaped from a release facility Wednesday and was last seen on North L Street, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Culver was serving a one-year prison sentence for a robbery in Okaloosa County.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida prisoner escapes Pensacola release facility on North L Street