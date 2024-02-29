ECSO searching for Florida prisoner who escaped release facility on L Street in Pensacola
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Florida Department of Corrections inmate who escaped on L Street Wednesday.
The ECSO said in a release Thursday that 32-year-old Korey Robert Culver escaped from a release facility on North L Street and is now wanted for battery on a law enforcement officer and escaping.
According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Culver was serving a one-year prison sentence for a robbery in Okaloosa County.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.
This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida prisoner escapes Pensacola release facility on North L Street