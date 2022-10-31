ECSO searching for one suspect after arresting man in Saturday's Brent shooting death

Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
One of the two men sought in connection with the Saturday shooting death of a man on Medford Avenue in Brent was arrested Monday.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 44-year-old Lawrence Bonner Jr. as a principal to first-degree premeditated murder for his alleged involvement in Saturday's killing, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

According to an ECSO spokesperson, deputies responded to a home in the area of Medford and Fremont avenues shortly before 2 p.m.

Jacob Colville is wanted by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office for first-degree premeditated murder relating to Saturday's Brent home shooting death.
They found a male victim inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The ECSO is also searching for 29-year-old Jacob Colville, who is wanted for first-degree premeditated murder.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

