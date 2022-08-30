ECSO searching for suspect who sent man to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is looking for an unknown suspect after he allegedly shot a person in a West Pensacola gas station Tuesday morning.

Morgan Lewis, spokeswoman for the ECSO, told the News Journal that a man with multiple gunshot wounds was transported to a nearby hospital just before noon after a shooting occurred at the Beacon gas station on Mobile Highway near New Warrington Road.

Lewis said the condition of the man is unknown.

According to an ECSO Facebook post, the suspect may be driving a silver Mustang with "front-end damage."

If you have any information, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

