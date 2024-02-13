ECSO seeking 2 men for questioning about fatal Bellview shooting

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies are searching for two men who may have information related to a fatal shooting Monday night.

The ECSO says two men who appear on surveillance footage are wanted for questioning only.

Deputies responded to a home on Moore Avenue for a reported shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a male dead from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This is a developing story.

