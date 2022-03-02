ECSO seeking leads after shooting victim shows up at West Pensacola liquor store

Authorities are searching for leads in a shooting Wednesday morning in West Pensacola.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Cutty Sark liquor store at 3811 Mobile Highway just before 10 a.m.

ECSO public information officer Amber Southard said the shooting occurred at a different location, and the victim made it to the liquor store to get help.

The victim was transported to a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Southard said there were no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ECSO at 850-436-9620 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

